Hundreds gather for inaugural Mary Peters Trust corporate games

Sponsored by Hughes Insurance, the successful team building event saw Liberty IT crowned as the 2022 overall winner at the Mary Peters Track having beat stiff competition from runner up PWC.

Based in Belfast, the Digital Software company took home first place after placing highest in a number of team-based events such as the Long Jump and Shot Put, before securing the win with a great performance in the final 800 Relay. Liberty IT were closely followed by runner up PWC and Hughes Insurance, who came third.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open to companies across Northern Ireland, the Corporate Games saw teams of eight take part in a vibrant mix of activities, competitive sporting events such as the 100m run, Long Jump, Shot Put and 800m Relay race, and informal classic sports day events such as the egg and spoon, ensuring it was a day that all could enjoy.

Left to right are Lauren Hassett of PwC, Kirsten Gowdy of Hughes Insurance, Craig Newell of Liberty IT, Lady Mary Peters and Janelle Hanna of Hughes Insurance at the recent inaugural Mary Peters Trust corporate games

Lady Mary Peters said: “Congratulations to Liberty IT who were crowned the Overall Winner at the inaugural Mary Peters Trust Corporate Games. It was great to see such a fantastic turn-out at the track on Friday and we’re delighted to say that the first ever Corporate Games was a success.

“I would like to extend a hearty thanks to Hughes Insurance for their support and ongoing investment in our work, helping young athletes across Northern Ireland to reach their full potential.

“2022 marks 50 years since my gold win so the addition of the Corporate Games to the calendar this year is quite significant. Sport is a powerful mechanic which brings people together and this year the Trust has had the opportunity to reflect on the work we do and will continue to do for the next 50 years.”

Mary Peters Trust is the only organisation in Northern Ireland to support young athletes from all recognised sports and the Corporate Games will help fund its activities across 2022. Hughes Insurance has been an avid supporter of the Trust with its bursary programme, which awards the province’s young sporting talent, currently in place for the second year running.

Pictured are Lady Mary Peters with first place award winners Liberty IT and Kirsten Gowdy, internal controls analyst at Hughes Insurance on the right at the recent inaugural Mary Peters Trust corporate games

Kirsten Cowdy, internal controls analyst at Hughes Insurance comments: “It was a pleasure for Hughes Insurance to be named as the headline sponsor for the very first Mary Peters Trust Corporate Games. We have a valuable relationship with Lady Mary and her Trust which has enabled us to develop our ‘Here for the Journey’ bursary platform which distributes funding to local talent across a wide range of sports.

“I would like to thank all of the businesses that took part in support of the Mary Peters Trust so that it can continue to carry out the important work it does in helping our young people to achieve their sporting dreams.”

Emma Haughian, senior marketing manager at Hughes Insurance, added: “At Hughes Insurance, one of our core values is putting our people first, and a key part of this promoting a healthy lifestyle and good work life balance.”