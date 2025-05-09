Hyrox: World Championships beckon for Larne duo after Barcelona success

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2025, 11:20 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 12:07 BST
Two east Antrim athletes are preparing for a tilt at a world title after savouring success in Spain.

Penny Lindsay and training partner Janice Plumb won their age category (50-59) in the Hyrox Barcelona doubles competition.

Penny, from Carnlough and Janice, from Larne, excelled in the challenge that combines running with functional fitness exercises.

Penny explains: “We completed Barcelona coming first place in a time of 1:13:41. As a result of our strong performance in winning the age category we accomplished what many athletes strive for, a chance to represent our country at the 2025 Hyrox World Championships to be held in Chicago, USA.

Penny Lindsay (left) and Janice Plumb celebrating success in Barcelona. Photo: submittedPenny Lindsay (left) and Janice Plumb celebrating success in Barcelona. Photo: submitted
"Over 500,000 athletes from around the world raced in the 24/25 season. The top one per cent are invited to the World Hyrox Championships which take place June 12-15 2025. There will be 5,000 competitors and 10,000 spectators from all over the world.

“The event will entail competing in a two-person relay team where partners run and perform functional fitness exercises together. The race format involves alternating between a 1k run and a workout station repeated eight times.”

Key aspects are as follows:

  • Running – both team members participate in 8 x 1km run;
  • Workout stations – partners divide the workload of the eight workout stations such as 1k SkiErg, 1k row, sled push, sled pull, farmer’s carry, lunges, burpees, and 100 wall balls, as fast as you can.

Penny and Janice will represent Northern Ireland in the 50-59 women’s age category on June 15. The world event opens with a walk-in of nations and ceremony.

