It was a busy week for Springwell Running Club with members competing in London, Paris, Milan, Belfast andBrighton as well as various parkrun locations.

Sunday, April 2, saw Springwell Running Club club member James Thompson represent the club at the Milan Marathon in Italy.

James held the club record for the Marathon distance 2:33:17, which he set in Florence in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His performance at the Milan Marathon was superb managing to break his own club record. He also finished 25th out of a field of 4619 runners. James works with coach Colin Loughery of Preparation for Sport. The new club record now stands at 2:31:10. Many congratulations from everyone at the club. 25th James Thompson 2:31:10.

Alan Platt with wife Sheena at the London Landmarks Half Marathon

London Landmarks Half Marathon

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunday also saw members in London taking on the London Landmarks Half Marathon. The atmosphere on the streets of London was electric with over 17,000 runners taking to the start line. Springwell had seven members represent the club and they all ran great races highly recommending this event. 2923rd Pam Howe 1:57:40, 3831st Laura Fisher 2:17:15, 4173rd Alan Platt 2:05:12, 11351st Alison Duncan 2:18:55, 11354th Heather McLaughlin 2:18:55, 11418th Deborah Archibald 2:15:26, 14844th Bernie Drain 2:42:12,

Brighton Marathon

Sunday was a busy day with yet another event – the Brighton Marathon. Over 12,000 runners took to the start, Springwell had two members amongst them taking on the flat course. 1815th Gary Kendall 3:46:03, 7630th Michelle McElhinney 5:36:04.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pauline Mullan at the Titanic 10k

Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris 2023

Super Sunday continued with member Shaun Carton was on his travels taking on the world famous Paris Marathon. This is a spectacular event to run in with an atmosphere like no other as just under 50,000 runners took to the start line. Shaun has been putting in lots of miles in the background in preparation for the race and this paid off finishing in a sub 4 hour time. 22197th Shaun Carton 3:55:41.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Titanic 10k

Club member Pauline Mullan took on the Titanic 10k hosted by Athletics Northern Ireland also on Sunday. Pauline had a great run achieving a personal best. 219th Pauline Mullan 46:39 PB.

Michelle McElhinney at the Brighton Marathon

parkrun results

Advertisement

Advertisement

This week saw 45 members get their weekly parkrun in at ten different venues. This weekend saw Elaine Montgomery celebrate as she ticked off her 100th different parkrun venue.

Ecos - Patrick MAGEE 28:26; Portrush - Rhys WALKER 19:38, Maurice WALKER 21:10, Jonathan MCNABB 21:25 PB , Paul MOORE 24:05, Cathy ADAMS 24:12, George BRIEN 24:47, Mervyn THOMPSON 25:12, Andrew WILMOT 26:33, Patricia CRAIG 26:36, Maria QUINN 28:16, Liz DOWEY 29:00, Rhona LAVERTY 35:14, Iris WILSON 35:38, Grainne MOORE 39:32, Fergal MACKLE 39:33, Kenneth BACON 45:52, Emer THOMPSON 46:52, Caitriona MACKLE 49:51, Barry MCBRIDE 49:53.

City parkrun - David O'NEILL 18:08; Southwark - Deborah ARCHIBALD 32:31, Bernie DRAIN 33:44; Ormeau Park - Conor SHIELDS 22:37; Antrim - Monica MCCLENAGHAN 32:56; Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:23, John BUTCHER 19:52, David MCGAFFIN 20:25, David SHIELS 21:20, Kevin MCLEAN 21:39, Janet PATRICK 26:05, Ryan CAMPBELL 27:43, Linda MC MICHAEL 29:47, John MCMICHAEL 29:48, Katrina ADAMS 32:31, Ingrid HAMILTON 32:32.

James Thompson at the Milan Marathon 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Donabate - Lorraine ABERNETHY 30:06, Amanda SCOTT 30:06, Elaine MONTGOMERY 34:21, Catherine BYERS 34:22; Falcarragh - Aisling HYNES 29:06; Garvagh Forest - Pauline MULLAN 24:41, Jim BRADLEY 25:52, Deborah MC PHEE 26:23.