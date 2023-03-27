In photos: Ballycastle Runners AC take on Limepark parkrun
Saturday was another great day for the Ballycastle Runners Athletics Club as their latest Couch to 5k runners took on Limepark parkrun for the very first time.
By Una Culkin
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 10:40 BST
Led by Paul Quinn and Kevin Murphy, with lots of help from Racquel Murphy, Julie Staines, Nuala McCollam and Leeann Murdock, this group deserve a lot of credit for sticking at the training plan and "getting it done”.
Each runner received a medal sponsored by Paul Quinn and Kevin Murphy to mark the occasion. Ballycastle Runners AC said: “We hope you all enjoyed it and that this is the first of many runs for you all.”
