In photos: Ballycastle Runners AC take on Limepark parkrun

Saturday was another great day for the Ballycastle Runners Athletics Club as their latest Couch to 5k runners took on Limepark parkrun for the very first time.

By Una Culkin
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 10:40 BST

Led by Paul Quinn and Kevin Murphy, with lots of help from Racquel Murphy, Julie Staines, Nuala McCollam and Leeann Murdock, this group deserve a lot of credit for sticking at the training plan and "getting it done”.

Each runner received a medal sponsored by Paul Quinn and Kevin Murphy to mark the occasion. Ballycastle Runners AC said: “We hope you all enjoyed it and that this is the first of many runs for you all.”

Kevin Murphy presents Holly Brick with the medal

1. Athletics

Kevin Murphy presents Holly Brick with the medal

Paula Jamison with Paul Quinn and Kevin Murphy

2. Athletics

Paula Jamison with Paul Quinn and Kevin Murphy

Pictured at Limepark parkrun

3. Athletics

Pictured at Limepark parkrun

Paul Quinn and Paula Jamison (first lady home in the C25K)

4. Athletics

Paul Quinn and Paula Jamison (first lady home in the C25K)

Kevin Murphy