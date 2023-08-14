Springwell Running Club has had a very busy week with updates, presentations and results pouring in from the length and breadth of the country.

Springwell RC would like to thank everyone who donated prizes for their charity raffle which was held at the awards night in June. The magnificent sum of £455 was raised for Portrush RNLI and the Community Rescue Service (Northern Division), with the presentations being made this month.

Irish National Masters Championships

Springwell RC’s Seamus McAteer made the long trip to the Irish National Masters Championship in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on Saturday to represent the club in the 5000m event and the 56 lbs weight at this prestigious track and field event. Seamus was crowned champion in the 56 lbs weight (m35 - 49), receiving his medal from the President of Athletics Ireland, John Cronin.

Connswater 5 Mile Road Race

CS Lewis Square on the Newtownards Road was the starting point on Friday for the Connswater 5 Mile Challenge and, after a short delay to allow Glentoran to kick off, over 400 runners took to Victoria Park in East Belfast in perfect running conditions for a great night of racing. David Shiels continued his fine run of form with a 33:45 for 51st and another age category placing, finishing 3rd M55. Fergus Thompson was 100th in 36:40 with Michael Johnson 119th in 37:46 and Pauline Mullan 125th in 38:14.

Lurig Challenge

The 6km course of the Lurig Challenge with its 375m of climbing is the highlight of the Heart of the Glens Festival, Cushendall, and Saturday saw seven Springwell RC members take on the challenge of the arduous climb and equally difficult descent. A great run from Peter Tees saw him finish 14th (1st M35) in a time of 35:40 and Adele Tomb also earned an age category placing finishing 99th (2nd F50) in 45:55. Springwell RC - 14th Peter Tees 35:40, 50th Gareth McLaughlin 41:07, 88th Nicky Frizelle 44:37, 99th Adele Tomb 45:55 (2nd F50), 128th Carolyn Crawford 48:31, 220th Sarah Milligan 56:24, 235th Margaret Kearney 56:56

Seven Sevens

The Seven Sevens is a 30.5km race through the Mournes with 2600m of elevation to contend with as competitors climb the seven peaks that are over 700m high. This year’s event on Saturday saw Bernadette Quinn produce another great run to finish 25th overall and 2nd lady with a time of 5:32:00, while Colin Brennan claimed yet another age category win with a time of 5:49:28 to finish 33rd (1st M60). Shirhaan Hameed continued his excellent form with a time of 6:29:33 to finish 50th.

Rock the Lough

The Rock the Lough extravaganza of running on August 13 at Craigavon provides competitors with a flat idyllic course that take in the sights of the lakes surrounding Oxford Island. Springwell RC had four members at the event with Jenny Chartres finishing 36th in a time of 1:35:14, Patrick Magee 121st in 1:59:08 and David Hughes 122nd in 1:59:21 in the half marathon, while in the 5k event Aidan Mooney was 70th in 29:31.

Isle of Man Half Marathon

Bernie Drain had a busy weekend on her visit to the Isle of Man. After Saturday’s parkrun, Sunday was a longer day of running as she took on the challenge of the half marathon finishing 313th in 2:41:47. Once she had claimed her well-earned finishers’ medal, she thought it only right to head to Snaefell Mountain for a photo with another Ballymoney icon.

Parkrun

65 ‘Springers’ were out this weekend doing their parkruns at 18 venues from the west coast of Canada to the east coast of England, with a couple of tax havens in between! Elaine Montgomery even went a long way to Tipperary. The personal bests were to be found at ECOS for Deborah McPhee and at Buncrana for Chris Denton. John Butcher ran a bit extra in Dublin but still finished in style with another sub 20 time and it was great to see Roy Buchanan make his return from injury at Limavady.

Thanks to all the volunteers and event directors for giving up their time to make parkrun happen.

Derry City - James THOMPSON 18:46, Ryan GRAY 20:43; Nobles - Bernie DRAIN 35:03; Ecos - Rodney MC PHEE 21:05, Deborah MC PHEE 23:08 PB, Kenneth BACON 41:34; Portrush - David O'NEILL 19:36, Maurice WALKER 19:42, Rhys WALKER 20:03, Andy WHITEFORD 20:08, Paul LAVERTY 23:26, Peter JACK 24:08, George BRIEN 24:15, Majella MCATEER 24:42, Reid JACK 24:57, Mervyn THOMPSON 24:59, Alan PLATT 25:58, Michael MULVENNA 26:05, Andrew WILMOT 27:00, Heather SPENCE 27:02 PB, Maria QUINN 27:59, Graeme ELLIOTT 29:10, Cathy ADAMS 29:54, Mariette MULVENNA 30:33, Aisling HYNES 30:47, Anne JACK 30:54, Bernie HANNIGAN 31:04, Karen GARVIN 31:12, Fergal MACKLE 34:21, Catherine BYERS 37:39, Emer THOMPSON 37:42, Lorraine ABERNETHY 37:45, Caitriona MACKLE 46:53.

Antrim - Monica MCCLENAGHAN 33:29; Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 22:37; Limavady - Stephen FILLIS 18:57, Judith BUCHANAN 23:03, Pauline MULLAN 23:13, Leanne QUIGLEY 24:41, Janet PATRICK 24:50, Roy BUCHANAN 27:35, Alan WHITE 27:44, Alan STEEN 30:19, Catherine PINKERTON 31:20, Katrina ADAMS 32:19, Nicola WHITE 32:19, John MCMICHAEL 32:46, Linda MC MICHAEL 32:46; Birkenhead - Jim BREEN 27:21; Stormont - Heather MCLAUGHLIN 28:51; Jersey - Patricia CRAIG 26:11; Corkagh - John BUTCHER 19:46, Gael BUTCHER 24:04.

Buncrana - Chris DENTON 17:19 PB; Orangefield - Fergus THOMPSON 24:29; River Valley - America AZNAR 19:33; Borrisokane Town - Elaine MONTGOMERY 34:02; Garvagh Forest - Fiona PRUE 22:27, Michael MCKEOWN 26:12, Elizabeth DEIGHAN 27:04, Shaun CARTON 31:33, Kay HACK 33:14, Julie ARMOUR 34:58; The Cinder Track - Andrew WILSON 28:09; Limepark Playing Fields - Patrick MAGEE 29:56.

1 . Athletics Seamus McAteer and the president of Athletics Ireland John Cronin. Photo: David McGaffin

2 . Athletics Bernadette Quinn, second lady at the Seven Sevens Photo: David McGaffin

3 . Athletics Shirhaan Hameed at the Seven Sevens Photo: David McGaffin

4 . Athletics Colin Brennan age category winner (M60) at the Seven Sevens Photo: David McGaffin