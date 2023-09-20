Register
In pictures: Ballycastle Cycling Club hold charity event in aid of Marie Curie

Ballycastle Cycling Club hosted their eighth annual sportive on Saturday, September 16, raising funds for Marie Curie.
By Una Culkin
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST

On the day cyclists were able to choose between two routes (88km and 128km) through the scenic Glens of Antrim and North Coast. Leisure cyclists were given the chance to enjoy the 88km circuit while the longer 128km loop offered the more experienced cyclist challenging climbs and fast descents to test their level of fitness.

The sportive left McQuillan GAC at 9am and was given great support with the cyclists raising more than £2,000 for the charity.

Here’s a look at some of the action...

