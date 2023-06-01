Register
In pictures: Ballycastle Marconi Run a great success

Ballycastle Running Club hosted the Marconi Run recently as part of the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival.
By Una Culkin
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 11:23 BST

With athletes coming from all over the province to take part, the event was deemed a great success.

The club said: “It was fantastic to see the return of Marconi Run this morning. We hope you all enjoyed the route, with a definite high point being that climb up to Corrymeela!

"A great achievement by everyone taking part, and hopefully the stunning scenery on the way down along with our medal and finish-line picnic made it all worthwhile. Massive well done to our club runner Stephen McAuley who was our overall winner and Eimear Nicholls who was First Lady.

"Stephen McAuley 27:43, Kieran Scullion 27:55, Ryan Galway 29:27, Eimear Nicholls 30:34, Niamh Marrs 32:31, Kathryn Sheridan 33:16.”

