With athletes coming from all over the province to take part, the event was deemed a great success.

The club said: “It was fantastic to see the return of Marconi Run this morning. We hope you all enjoyed the route, with a definite high point being that climb up to Corrymeela!

"A great achievement by everyone taking part, and hopefully the stunning scenery on the way down along with our medal and finish-line picnic made it all worthwhile. Massive well done to our club runner Stephen McAuley who was our overall winner and Eimear Nicholls who was First Lady.