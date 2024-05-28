IN PICTURES: Ballycastle Running Club's Marconi Run

Published 28th May 2024, 11:23 BST
The popular five-mile Marconi Run took place on Sunday, May 26.

There was a huge turn out for the race which is organised by Ballycastle Running Club.

Here’s how they got on...

Pictured at the Ballycastle Runners Club Marconi Run held during the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival in Ballycastle on Sunday, May 26.

Caroline Carey and Aidan Loughridge pictured at the Ballycastle Runners Club Marconi Run held during the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival in Ballycastle on Sunday, May 26.

Frank McCaughan pictured at the Ballycastle Runners Club Marconi Run

Laura Cowan pictured at the Ballycastle Runners Club Marconi Run

