Bann Rowing Club held their annual Boxing Day races on Tuesday.

However, the day was tinged with sadness as the Club learned of the passing of Simon Hamilton on Christmas Day.

The Club said: “Simon was a long standing member of our club. He was a Bann man through and through and represented the club throughout Ireland and the UK.

"He competed at the British and World Masters on numerous occasions. Simon was a true gentleman and he will be sadly missed by all at Bann RC.

1 . Sport Pictured at Bann Rowing Club's annual Boxing Day Races. Photo: Bann Rowing Club

