In pictures: Bann Rowing Club Boxing Day races tinged with sadness at passing of Simon Hamilton
Bann Rowing Club held their annual Boxing Day races on Tuesday.
By Una Culkin
Published 29th Dec 2023, 14:51 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 15:19 GMT
However, the day was tinged with sadness as the Club learned of the passing of Simon Hamilton on Christmas Day.
The Club said: “Simon was a long standing member of our club. He was a Bann man through and through and represented the club throughout Ireland and the UK.
"He competed at the British and World Masters on numerous occasions. Simon was a true gentleman and he will be sadly missed by all at Bann RC.
1 / 2