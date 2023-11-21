In pictures: Bann Rowing Club enjoy success at Lagan Head of the River event
Bann Rowing Club competed with great success on Saturday at the Lagan Head of the River event in Belfast.
By Una Culkin
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:44 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 10:44 GMT
With strong performances in all age groups, the girls’ Junior 14 stole the show beating Enniskillen and Coleraine Grammar school to win Gold.
The club extended their thanks to Coleraine business Autozone who lent the club a towing vehicle to get the rowers to the competition.
