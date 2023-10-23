Despite the best efforts of Storm Babet, Bann Rowing Club’s Head Of The River races went ahead on Saturday.

The conditions were challenging but clubs from across Ireland flocked to Coleraine to support one of Irish rowing’s most respected clubs. Both river and coastal rowing teams competed in fiercely fought timed races with Bann achieving huge success in all age ranges.

After the racing was over, the clubs settled in at Bann’s club house where parents and helpers had provided first class catering for tired athletes and the Bann pennants were awarded.

Bann Rowing Club is still fundraising to replace existing unsafe access to the river Bann. They have set up a CrowdFunder page for donations.

1 . Sport Bann Rowing Club's Head of the River event took place on Saturday Photo: Bann Rowing Club

2 . Sport Bann Rowing Club's Head of the River event took place on Saturday Photo: Bann Rowing Club

3 . Sport Bann Rowing Club's Head of the River event took place on Saturday Photo: Bann Rowing Club

4 . Sport Bann Rowing Club's Head of the River event took place on Saturday Photo: Bann Rowing Club