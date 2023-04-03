Bushmills and District Charity Bowls Final was held on March 22 in the neutral venue of Armoy Presbyterian Hall with Dunluce Parish taking on Trinity.

President James Elliott welcomed everyone to the “shots up charity final” with Armoy nominating the Children’s Hospice as this year’s charity.

The “shots up” means that rinks have to work together in each half to hold the score, therefore it’s not how much you win by, but how to save ends and cut losses by if “you can’t draw shot, draw second”.

The first half started off evenly with the overall score at 7-6 in the fourth end, then Trinity started putting down longer jacks and this tactic seemed to suit them coming from heavier mats to lighter, winning the first half 25-13.

Charity Final 2023 Rinks 1

The second half was again evenly matched between the two rinks, with it 13 all, in the sixth end, with Dunluce Parish going on squeeze out the second half score claiming it 20-18.

Trinity claimed the total match score of 43-33 and the Charity Shield. Overall it was a very enjoyable and entertaining evening for both bowlers and spectators.

President James Elliott then presented the Charity Shields, afterwards highlighting and welcoming everyone and their families and friends to the “End of Season Service” which will be held in Armoy Presbyterian Church on Sunday, April 23 at 7.30pm, led by the Rev. Gary Glasgow.

Praise for the evening will be provided by the Route Singers accompanied by organist Margaret Gillan and the offering will be taken up for the Children’s Hospice.

Charity Final 2023 Rinks 3

Charity Final 2023 Rinks 2

