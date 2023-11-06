IN PICTURES: Causeway Coast and Glens Sports Awards 2023 celebrates local sporting talent

The best in local sport has been celebrated at the annual Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Sports Awards.

Hosted by renowned sports journalist Denise Watson, this year’s awards ceremony saw shortlisted athletes, teams, coaches and others from across the Borough’s sporting community gather at the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine to contend 13 categories.

Ballymoney bowler Ian McClure was crowned ‘Sportsman of the Year’, while footballer Lauren Wade from Coleraine was named ‘Sportswoman of the Year’. Ian took home two bronze medals at the 2023 World Bowls Championships held in Australia’s Gold Coast, in the triples and fours disciplines. He was also part of the 5-man Ireland team which came second overall in the medals table behind hosts Australia – the best-ever finish by an Irish team. Now with a total of nine medals from Commonwealth and World outdoor Championships, Ian has achieved the honour of being Ireland’s most decorated male bowler ever.

Lauren is currently playing Championship football at Reading FC and has had an outstanding year. She is also a Northern Ireland international player, having achieved her 50th cap for her country against Albania in the European Nations League, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win and being awarded player of the match.

Capping off the evening, road racing legend Michael Dunlop took to the stage to accept the 2023 Chairman’s Award.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “I was delighted to see so many of our Borough’s top sports men, women, teams and coaches gathered in celebration and recognition of everyone’s commitment and dedication to the sport they love.

“Our Sports Awards give us an opportunity to recognise those people who make an invaluable contribution to the Causeway Coast and Glens, either as a sporting participant, coach or mentor. On behalf of the entire Borough, I would like to congratulate all the winners and nominees – you should all be very proud of what they have achieved. I have no doubt you will continue to strive for further success in your sporting careers.”

Denise added: “I’m delighted to have hosted the Causeway Coast and Glens Sports awards for the very first time. I’ve fond memories of reporting for BBC Sport & UTV

Sport on the talent in the area. Whether it’s at the NW200 road races, reporting on Irish league games at the Coleraine showgrounds or cheering on Ballymoney Hockey ladies in the Irish Cup.

"I’m honoured to have been part of such a prestigious event. It was great to catch up with a few familiar faces and meet the stars of tomorrow as well.”

The full list of winners is as follows:

SPORTS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR Angela Cassidy; COACH OF THE YEAR Gregory O’Kane; DISABILITY SPORT Collette Kerr; INTERNATIONAL AWARD Hannah Scott; MERIT AWARD U15 Ruairí Óg Hurling Team; JUNIOR SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR Riley Brown; JUNIOR SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR Kia McCartney; JUNIOR TEAM U15 Ruairí Óg Camogie Team; SENIOR TEAM Limavady Senior Bowls Team; SERVICES TO SPORT John Waide; SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR Ian McClure; SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR Lauren Wade; CHAIRMAN’S AWARD Michael Dunlop

1 . Sport U15 Ruairí Óg Hurling Team won the 2023 Merit Award. Representatives from the team are pictured with Denise Watson, Mayor Councillor Steven Callaghan and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop. Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

2 . Sport Junior Sportsman of the Year, Riley Brown at the 2023 Sports Awards with host Denise Watson and Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan. Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Council

3 . Sport Road racing legend Michael Dunlop received this year’s Chairperson’s Award at the Causeway Coast and Glens Sports Awards. He is pictured at the gala awards event in the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine alongside Richard Briggs (Chair of Coleraine Sports Advisory Council), John McMullan (Chair of Ballymoney Sports Advisory Council), Tom Christie (Chair of Moyle Sports Advisory Council), host Denise Watson and Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan. Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Council