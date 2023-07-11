The Causeway Giants fell short in this season's Division 2 bowl game as they came up against an undefeated Wexford Eagles at Dundalk Rugby Club.

Wexford started strong adding two unanswered scores to open their account in the first two quarters. The Giants hit back with a touchdown before halftime by Peter Philips and further cut the gap with a two point conversion by Peter McCaughan.

After the break, the Giants were hit by relentless injuries, which weakened their defences, allowing Eagles to capitalise and add further scores in the 3rd and 4th quarters.

Final score 35-8 to the Eagles.

The MVPs for the match were: Offence - Ruan Austin; Defence - Ross McKenzie; Special Teams - Peter Philips; Offensive Line - Kristyn White; Overall - Niall McLernon.

General Manager Daryl Archer spoke of his immense pride in the entire team unit and the families who have supported the Giants all season. He also praised the progress made in just five seasons since the team’s inception in 2018.

A Giants spokesperson said: “We thank the Wexford Eagles for another tough game and look forward to more competitive match ups next season.

"Shout outs also go to our sponsors who have been invaluable to our progress again this season: The Lodge Hotel, AQ Autos Ballymoney, Payescape, Advanced Overwatch, URL Results, Basil Knipe Electrical, Kiwis Brew Bar, Whitewater Brewery, Cromore Halt Bistro, Top of the Town Antrim, Anderson Gillan Barr Solicitors, Right Move Removals, Store It NI, JSC building supplies Armoy, LED Stairs.

"Also, to our media partners Aspire Media N.I. CIC who have helped provide our fans with match day updates as well as interviews throughout the season.

"Thank you to our fans who have been at home or with us on the road, we are grateful for your support. The Causeway Giants are now taking a few well-earned weeks' rest but are always actively recruiting players, staff and sponsors. If you would be interested in joining the Giants family in any capacity, please get in touch.”

