IN PICTURES: Glens Runners' Charity Run

There was a fantastic turn out for the Glens Runners’ charity run recently.
By Una Culkin
Published 12th Mar 2024, 09:36 GMT

The annual Glens Runners annual charity run was held in aid of the Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Participants took on the route between Ballycastle and Cushendall in bright sunshine. Runners who took part thanked the organisers and volunteers and those who hosted the athletes in the Parish Centre afterwards.

More than £4,000 has been raised so far for the Friends of the Cancer Centre. Well done to all the runners!

Pictured at the Glens Runners charity run to raise funds for the Friends of the Cancer Centre

