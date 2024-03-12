The annual Glens Runners annual charity run was held in aid of the Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Participants took on the route between Ballycastle and Cushendall in bright sunshine. Runners who took part thanked the organisers and volunteers and those who hosted the athletes in the Parish Centre afterwards.

More than £4,000 has been raised so far for the Friends of the Cancer Centre. Well done to all the runners!

1 . SPORT Pictured at the Glens Runners charity run to raise funds for the Friends of the Cancer Centre Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

2 . SPORT Pictured at the Glens Runners charity run to raise funds for the Friends of the Cancer Centre Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

3 . SPORT Noleene and friends pictured at the Glens Runners charity run to raise funds for the Friends of the Cancer Centre Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

4 . SPORT Andrea and Rosemary pictured at the Glens Runners charity run to raise funds for the Friends of the Cancer Centre Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA