The month also saw the club hold its annual AGM, with members also enjoying and volunteering at parkruns close to home and even in Germany.

BOB AND BERTS 10K

Five members made their way to Portrush for the annual Bob and Berts 10k.

The course starts on the famous East Strand before the long climb up to the Royal Court Hotel and back into Portrush, with a climb up Ramore Head thrown in for good measure.

Jonathan McNabb 44:12; Michelle McKinley 49:27; Dominic Connolly 50:33; Majella Connolly 1:00:21; Denise McShane 1:0:25.

GREAT ROSSA RUN

24 members travelled to Ardboe in County Tyrone for the Great Rossa Run. A few PBs were picked up by those who competed in the 5k, 10k and half marathon race.

The post-race refreshments were enjoyed by all yet again as members enjoyed the craic on a bus that was organised.

5k: Michael Stuart 27:21; Julie Staines 28:19; Nuala McCollum 30:38; Cathy McCormick 36:21; Anna Curley 37:55.

10k: Jonathan McNabb 44:38; Conor Woods 49:32; Justine O'Hagan 49:36 PB; Karen Woods 55:22 PB; Gemma McAuley 56:09; Lynnette Kinney 1:00:05; Siobhan McCaughan 1:00:25; Helen Metcalfe 1:00:31; Deirdre Gomez 1:01:26; Liz McMullan 1:02:59 PB; Kirsty Metcalfe 1:04:11.

Half Marathon: Mark Gardiner 1:26:19 PB; Aaron McAuley 1:42:36; Paul Quinn 1:42:59; Aine McAuley 1:47:39; Paul Quinn 1:55:50; Michelle McKinley 1:55:54; Peter Brogan 2:06:26 PB; Jillian Squires 2:18:35.

AMAR TROTTERS MAGNIFICENT 7

Member Noel McAllister was in Cornwall and wore his Ballycastle colours with pride at this event. Noel ran the seven-mile race around Saltash on a warm sunny day in a time of 1:03:13.

BORN 2 RUN SEA2SKY

Mark, Karen, and Julie showcased their fantastic, and particularly artistic, efforts during the 10K of the 12th annual Born 2 Run SEA2SKY event.

The race boasts a tremendous, albeit challenging, route starting on the promenade in Newcastle and including a mix of road and track before heading for a 5k climb up through the foothills of the Mournes.

Mark Gardiner 42:22; Karen Woods 1:14:32; Julie Staines 1:26:01.

DANNY MCDAID 15K

Stephen McAuley showcased his excellent running skills once again with a first place finish at the Danny McDaid 15k in Letterkenny. A truly remarkable time by Stephen adds to his terrific running record to date. Stephen McAuley 50:40

HILLSBOROUGH CASTLE RUNNING FESTIVAL

Gerard McAleese and Mark Gardiner travelled to the picturesque Hillsborough Castle and both produced stunning times in the half marathon race.

Gerard McAleese 1:24:47; Mark Gardiner 1:30:43.

1 . ATHLETICS Ballycastle Running Club members pictured before the Great Rossa Run event in Ardboe. Photo: BALLYCASTLE RUNNING CLUB

2 . ATHLETICS Noel McAllister pictured at the Tamar Trotters Magnificent 7 in Cornwall. Photo: BALLYCASTLE RUNNING CLUB

3 . ATHLETICS Mark Gardiner, Karen Woods, Julie Staines at the Born 2 Run SEA2SKY event in Newcastle. Photo: BALLYCASTLE RUNNING CLUB

4 . ATHLETICS Mark Gardiner with his medal after competing in the Hillsborough Castle Gardens half marathon. Photo: BALLYCASTLE RUNNING CLUB