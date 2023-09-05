Successes for the gents’ teams included the A team being crowned 2022 Northern Ireland Bowling Association Division 2 Champions, promoted to Division 1, winning the 2022 NIBA Intermediate Cup, semi-finalists in the Irish Bowling Association Intermediate Cup – and all-Ireland competition. Four male bowlers also became 2022 NIBA Senior Fours Champions and went on to be 2022 Irish Bowling Association semi-finalists.

The ladies of the club also had great success, becoming Northern Ireland Women’s Bowling Association 2022 Fours Champions and runners-up in the 2022 Irish Women’s Bowling Association Championship. They also were NIWBA 2022 Senior Fours Champions and semi-finalists in the 2022 IWBA Senior Fours Championship. One female was 2022 NIWBA Singles Champion and was a semi-finalist in IWBA Championships while one female Irish U18 and U25 bowler was selected to play for the Ireland High Performance team in a Triangular Test Series against Australia and a Maltese team at the Gold Coast Complex, Queensland. Doreen Wheelan and Mia Patterson also played for Ireland in the British Isles Indoor Championships in October and both performed extremely well.