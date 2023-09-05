In pictures: Lurgan Bowling Club members enjoy civic reception with Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley to mark club's best season in 109 years
Successes for the gents’ teams included the A team being crowned 2022 Northern Ireland Bowling Association Division 2 Champions, promoted to Division 1, winning the 2022 NIBA Intermediate Cup, semi-finalists in the Irish Bowling Association Intermediate Cup – and all-Ireland competition. Four male bowlers also became 2022 NIBA Senior Fours Champions and went on to be 2022 Irish Bowling Association semi-finalists.
The club’s veterans’ teams also enjoyed a fantastic season. The Lurgan 1 Team won the Northern Ireland Veterans’ Bowling League 2022 Zone B Section 4 and also won the 2022 NIVBL Thornton Cup. Lurgan 2 won the 2022 NIVBL Stevenson Cup and two male players won the 2022 NIVBL Pairs Trophy.
The ladies of the club also had great success, becoming Northern Ireland Women’s Bowling Association 2022 Fours Champions and runners-up in the 2022 Irish Women’s Bowling Association Championship. They also were NIWBA 2022 Senior Fours Champions and semi-finalists in the 2022 IWBA Senior Fours Championship. One female was 2022 NIWBA Singles Champion and was a semi-finalist in IWBA Championships while one female Irish U18 and U25 bowler was selected to play for the Ireland High Performance team in a Triangular Test Series against Australia and a Maltese team at the Gold Coast Complex, Queensland. Doreen Wheelan and Mia Patterson also played for Ireland in the British Isles Indoor Championships in October and both performed extremely well.
It was also a great year for club development and activities, and also saw 12 new bowlers joining club ranks.