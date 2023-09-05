Register
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Margaret Tinsley chats with Lurgan Bowling Club President Neill Sloan and Past President Irene Cunningham.Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Margaret Tinsley chats with Lurgan Bowling Club President Neill Sloan and Past President Irene Cunningham.
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Margaret Tinsley chats with Lurgan Bowling Club President Neill Sloan and Past President Irene Cunningham.

In pictures: Lurgan Bowling Club members enjoy civic reception with Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley to mark club's best season in 109 years

Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley hosted a civic reception for members of Lurgan Bowling Club at Craigavon Civic & Conference Centre to congratulate and celebrate the club’s fantastic season in 2022 winning the amazing total of 10 trophies – the best season in its 109-year history.
By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 12:59 BST

Successes for the gents’ teams included the A team being crowned 2022 Northern Ireland Bowling Association Division 2 Champions, promoted to Division 1, winning the 2022 NIBA Intermediate Cup, semi-finalists in the Irish Bowling Association Intermediate Cup – and all-Ireland competition. Four male bowlers also became 2022 NIBA Senior Fours Champions and went on to be 2022 Irish Bowling Association semi-finalists.

The club’s veterans’ teams also enjoyed a fantastic season. The Lurgan 1 Team won the Northern Ireland Veterans’ Bowling League 2022 Zone B Section 4 and also won the 2022 NIVBL Thornton Cup. Lurgan 2 won the 2022 NIVBL Stevenson Cup and two male players won the 2022 NIVBL Pairs Trophy.

The ladies of the club also had great success, becoming Northern Ireland Women’s Bowling Association 2022 Fours Champions and runners-up in the 2022 Irish Women’s Bowling Association Championship. They also were NIWBA 2022 Senior Fours Champions and semi-finalists in the 2022 IWBA Senior Fours Championship. One female was 2022 NIWBA Singles Champion and was a semi-finalist in IWBA Championships while one female Irish U18 and U25 bowler was selected to play for the Ireland High Performance team in a Triangular Test Series against Australia and a Maltese team at the Gold Coast Complex, Queensland. Doreen Wheelan and Mia Patterson also played for Ireland in the British Isles Indoor Championships in October and both performed extremely well.

It was also a great year for club development and activities, and also saw 12 new bowlers joining club ranks.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Margaret Tinsley with Lurgan Bowling Club President Neill Sloan, Past President Irene Cunningham, Alderman Mark Baxter and Alderman Stephen Moutray.

1. A warm welcome

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Margaret Tinsley with Lurgan Bowling Club President Neill Sloan, Past President Irene Cunningham, Alderman Mark Baxter and Alderman Stephen Moutray. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

Alderman Mark Baxter with Lurgan Bowling Club members.

2. Bowlers' reception

Alderman Mark Baxter with Lurgan Bowling Club members. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Margaret Tinsley with Lurgan Bowling Club President Neill Sloan and young member Mia Patterson who was selected for the Irish Elite Squad.

3. All smiles

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Margaret Tinsley with Lurgan Bowling Club President Neill Sloan and young member Mia Patterson who was selected for the Irish Elite Squad. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

Lord Mayor, Councillor Margaret Tinsley chats with Bobby Ruddell, Leslie Wylie and Alan Roberts who are three of the longest serving members of Lurgan Bowling Club.

4. Club stalwarts

Lord Mayor, Councillor Margaret Tinsley chats with Bobby Ruddell, Leslie Wylie and Alan Roberts who are three of the longest serving members of Lurgan Bowling Club. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MayorIreland