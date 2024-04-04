IN PICTURES: Rinks competition final in Bushmills and District league

Wednesday, March 27, was the big night in Bushmills and District bowling competitions with the Rinks Competitions being played off in Dunluce Parish’s Hall and umpired by D Culbertson.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2024, 12:18 BST

This “nine ender” competition is all about what team blends together quickest on the night. There werre a lot of close well contested games but it was St James’s and Billy which bowled their way through to the final.

It was St James’s which hit the ground running, getting a 3 in the first and after that it was end about the whole way through till in the ninth end, where Billy were trying to get two ends in a row, by building up a nice nest of counting bowls around the jack, which potentially matched the St James’s lead of 9-5.

With the pressure now back on St James’s the third and skip spend time studying and then the skip calmly walked down and bowled down the backhand, to place a cuckoo bowl right in the middle of the nest.

The Billy skip replied by playing a well weighted shot down the other hand to try to knock that bowl out of the nest, but in the end St James’s shot was counting

giving St James’s the Rinks 2023-24 Winner’s Trophy, The Mosside Cup 1980, which was presented by host Dunluce Parish’s representative B Sweeney, with Billy receiving the Rinks Runner-up Cup.

Rinks 2024 Trinity V Armoy.

1. SPORT

Rinks 2024 Trinity V Armoy. Photo: DEREK STERLING

Rinks 2024 Dunluce Parish V Kilraughts

2. SPORT

Rinks 2024 Dunluce Parish V Kilraughts Photo: DEREK STERLING

Rinks 2024 Bushvale V Ballywatt

3. SPORT

Rinks 2024 Bushvale V Ballywatt Photo: DEREK STERLING

Rinks Finalists 2024

4. SPORT

Rinks Finalists 2024 Photo: DEREK STERLING

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BushmillsBilly