This “nine ender” competition is all about what team blends together quickest on the night. There werre a lot of close well contested games but it was St James’s and Billy which bowled their way through to the final.

It was St James’s which hit the ground running, getting a 3 in the first and after that it was end about the whole way through till in the ninth end, where Billy were trying to get two ends in a row, by building up a nice nest of counting bowls around the jack, which potentially matched the St James’s lead of 9-5.

With the pressure now back on St James’s the third and skip spend time studying and then the skip calmly walked down and bowled down the backhand, to place a cuckoo bowl right in the middle of the nest.

The Billy skip replied by playing a well weighted shot down the other hand to try to knock that bowl out of the nest, but in the end St James’s shot was counting

giving St James’s the Rinks 2023-24 Winner’s Trophy, The Mosside Cup 1980, which was presented by host Dunluce Parish’s representative B Sweeney, with Billy receiving the Rinks Runner-up Cup.

1 . SPORT Rinks 2024 Trinity V Armoy. Photo: DEREK STERLING

2 . SPORT Rinks 2024 Dunluce Parish V Kilraughts Photo: DEREK STERLING

3 . SPORT Rinks 2024 Bushvale V Ballywatt Photo: DEREK STERLING

4 . SPORT Rinks Finalists 2024 Photo: DEREK STERLING