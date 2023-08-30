Athletes turned out in force to take part in this year’s Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon in Larne over the bank holiday weekend.

The mass and elite races took place on Sunday, August 27.

Daniel Mateiko from Kenya won the Elite Race with a time of 0:58:36, coming home just ahead of Jemal Yimer from Ethiopia (0:58:38).

Ethiopian competitor Nibret Melak finished third with a time of 0:59:49.

Hiko Tonosa was the highest-placed Irish entrant, coming in ninth overall with a time of 1:02:22.

Kevin Seaward was the highest-placed runner from Northern Ireland (15) with a time of 1:04:33.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “What an unforgettable weekend! We want to give a huge thank you to all the runners and volunteers who made it so incredibly special. We are grateful for all your support!”

