Competitors prepare for the start of the elite race.
In pictures: runners enjoy Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon 2023

Athletes turned out in force to take part in this year’s Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon in Larne over the bank holiday weekend.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:29 BST

The mass and elite races took place on Sunday, August 27.

Daniel Mateiko from Kenya won the Elite Race with a time of 0:58:36, coming home just ahead of Jemal Yimer from Ethiopia (0:58:38).

Ethiopian competitor Nibret Melak finished third with a time of 0:59:49.

Hiko Tonosa was the highest-placed Irish entrant, coming in ninth overall with a time of 1:02:22.

Kevin Seaward was the highest-placed runner from Northern Ireland (15) with a time of 1:04:33.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “What an unforgettable weekend! We want to give a huge thank you to all the runners and volunteers who made it so incredibly special. We are grateful for all your support!”

Female competitors ahead of the start of the elite race on August 27.

Female competitors ahead of the start of the elite race on August 27.

The races took place over the bank holiday weekend.

The races took place over the bank holiday weekend.

The leading pack in Sunday's elite race.

The leading pack in Sunday's elite race.

There was a strong Irish contingent in the elite field.

There was a strong Irish contingent in the elite field.

