In pictures: runners enjoy Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon 2023
The mass and elite races took place on Sunday, August 27.
Daniel Mateiko from Kenya won the Elite Race with a time of 0:58:36, coming home just ahead of Jemal Yimer from Ethiopia (0:58:38).
Ethiopian competitor Nibret Melak finished third with a time of 0:59:49.
Hiko Tonosa was the highest-placed Irish entrant, coming in ninth overall with a time of 1:02:22.
Kevin Seaward was the highest-placed runner from Northern Ireland (15) with a time of 1:04:33.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: “What an unforgettable weekend! We want to give a huge thank you to all the runners and volunteers who made it so incredibly special. We are grateful for all your support!”