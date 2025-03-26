IN PICTURES: Women's Institute members from all over compete in indoor bowls final

Published 26th Mar 2025, 12:06 BST
Members from 17 different Women’s Institute branches competed in the NI Federation’s indoor bowling finals on March 22.

Following local and area-level competitions, the Federation held their indoor bowls final in Annaghmore.

The event was extremely well supported with competitors and supporters traveling from all parts of Northern Ireland. The standard of play was high and, whilst friendly, there was a very competitive atmosphere in the hall. The day was further enhanced by a most enjoyable and social lunch allowing members and guests to chat and catch up.

The day culminated in an exciting final between Maureen Browne from Eglinton WI, representing the Londonderry area, and Pearl Fleming from Ahoghill WI, representing the Slemish area.

Maureen was successful in winning the trophy but only after a brave challenge from Pearl. Well done to all the competitors who made for an exciting and enjoyable day.

