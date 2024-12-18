Incredible medal haul for St Monica’s BC who secure eight in Drogheda

Young St Monica's boxers who competed in the Louth Championship.

​There was success for St Monica’s Boxing Club last week at the Louth Championship where they won an incredible six gold medals, one sliver and one bronze.

St Monica’s entered eight boxers into the Louth Championships coming away with those eight medals at the end of the competition that took place in Drogheda from Friday 6 to Sunday 15 December.

Murphy makes his mark

Coaches James McGuinness and Owen Murphy with Oisin Markey Murphy.

Oisin Markey Murphy was the first to claim gold for the club. The young 11-year-old novice boxer was competing in his first championship and boxed very well. He had three very tough contests to claim gold. A pupil of St Peter’s Primary School, Oisin was delighted to bring in his medal to show the teachers on Monday.

The Mighty Quinn

Liam Quinn, a 12-year-old novice boxer was competing in his second championship. The young Millvale Road pupil of St Josephs school was in top form and was not going to be beaten when he reached the final. He kept his opponent under pressure over the three rounds to get his hand raised and claim gold in the final.

Coach Johnny Hurse and Dessie Toman with Joe 'Toke' McParland

Michael and Shea on the podium

Michael John and Shea Hurse claimed Silver and Bronze. Both lads gave it their all and left it in the ring in what were two close contests.

James McGuinness, the coach of these four lads in the championship said: “being in the corner for these four young boxers was a fantastic experience for me. All these lads trained very hard for this championship. It was a pleasure to train and work with all these boxers as they train very hard and are hungry for success.

“We all could see that Liam wanted this title so much. When he got to the final, he was ready to go. Michael John during his final had a nosebleed which put him off his stride. However, he fought on with a big heart to get a split decision. Young Shea Hurst at 11 years to be boxing at this level after eight months is a great achievement. The young lads will be looking forward to the Novice Championships in February.”

Coaches Owen Murphy and James McGuinness with Liam Quinn

Joe tops the pile

Joe ‘Toke’ McParland claimed gold on Sunday with an outstanding performance in the final. Unfortunately, his club mate, Liam Ward’s opponent withdrew from his final due to sickness. Coach Dessy Toman said: “when Joe gets to the final there is only one winner. He thrives on the big occasion.” Liam stopped his opponent in the semi-final and was looking forward to the final but took gold with a walkover. Kayla Harris and Alisha Kelly also won with walkovers. Both these girls are boxing very well at the minute and are looking forward to their next competition.

Head Coach Owen Murphy said: “The club is going great at the minute. We have three new coaches on board after putting them through their coaching courses. James McGuinness, Jamie Grey and Johnny Hurse did a tremendous job with our young boxers at this Championship. We will be taking some time off over Christmas and are looking forward to a busy 2025 of competitions. We wish all our boxers, their parents and everyone else a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”