Infinity Swim host life-saving advice session with the Ambulance Service, the Fire Service and the HM Coastguard

Water safety Advice Session with Infinity Swimming and other agencies at Camlough Lake.

​Infinity Swim, Camlough welcomed around 40 people of all ages to their recent Water Safety Advice Session.

Lead by brothers John and Martin O’Hanlon those attending were given a demonstration of real life scenarios highlighting the risks and hazards of open water and how to follow the CALL TELL THROW sequence.

There was a re-enactment of a swimmer recovery with the help of the Newry Search and Rescue team including the use of Defib and CPR with Donna from St John’s Ambulance and Joanne from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service assisting. All present we offered to try the experience of rescue line throwing, CPR and defib using training lines, defib devices and manikins with many taking up the offer.

Kieran from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service NIFRS and Norman from HM Coastguard showed those in attendance the equipment on board their appliances for water rescue.

Over 400 people accidently drown in the UK and Ireland every year. Additionally 200 people take their own lives in UK waters annually. Many more have non-fatal experiences with some of these being life changing. Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death with an average of 1 death every 20 hours.

This campaign continues to share potentially lifesaving FLOAT TO LIVE advice to all. The more times we hear it said the more we make it a memory and know what to do if anyone who finds themselves or others in trouble in the water.

RNLI’s Drowning Prevention Week is 14 - 21 June 2025.