Invite extended to new members as badminton season gets underway

A badminton club, operated by former international players, Michael Watt and Leslie Dewart, has issued an invitation to new members ahead of the new season commencing this week.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST
Banbridge Badminton Club’s new season will start on Friday (September 22) in Gilford Community Centre.

The Junior section, catering for children aged 10 to 16, will run from 6pm until 8pm while the adult session will run from 8pm until 10pm.

The new badminton season is set to start on September 22. (Pic: Contributed).The new badminton season is set to start on September 22. (Pic: Contributed).
The club’s chairperson, Michael Watt, said: “We are delighted to announce that the long-established Banbridge Badminton Club will commence it’s new season’s play on Friday.

"New members are particularly welcome.

Standard of play is not a barrier as the objective is to have fun and keep fit.

“The club is professionally coached and run by ex-Internationals Michael Watt and Leslie Dewart.

“We are supported and affiliated by Ulster Badminton and Banbridge District Council.”

For more information, check out the Banbridge District Badminton Facebook page.

