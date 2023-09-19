Invite extended to new members as badminton season gets underway
Banbridge Badminton Club’s new season will start on Friday (September 22) in Gilford Community Centre.
The Junior section, catering for children aged 10 to 16, will run from 6pm until 8pm while the adult session will run from 8pm until 10pm.
The club’s chairperson, Michael Watt, said: “We are delighted to announce that the long-established Banbridge Badminton Club will commence it’s new season’s play on Friday.
"New members are particularly welcome.
“Standard of play is not a barrier as the objective is to have fun and keep fit.
“The club is professionally coached and run by ex-Internationals Michael Watt and Leslie Dewart.
“We are supported and affiliated by Ulster Badminton and Banbridge District Council.”
For more information, check out the Banbridge District Badminton Facebook page.