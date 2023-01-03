The east Antrim coach, who is based at Evolution Boxing Club in the West Street area of Carrick, is on the shortlist for the Patrick Hyland Sr Pro Trainer of the Year award.
Mahood, who guided Anto Cacace to IBO Super-Featherweight glory over Michael Magnesi in September, as well as training Dublin prospect Willo Hayden, has been shortlisted alongside four other trainers from across the island of Ireland (Paschal Collins, Shaun Kelly, Pete Taylor and current holder, Dee Walsh).
Advertisement
Voting for the award opened on the Irish Boxing.com website on Monday, January 2 and will remain open for two weeks.
Advertisement
The winner will announced at the Irish Boxing Awards 2022 ceremony at the Twenty-Two venue in Dublin on Thursday, January 26.
Advertisement
For more information, check out the Evolution Boxing Club Facebook page or visit IrishBoxing.com