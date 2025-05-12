'Irish Kid' Donagh Keary shines in Aberdeen

Donagh 'Irish Kid' Keary.

​It wasn’t just the sun that was shining in North East Scotland at the weekend as Donagh ‘Irish Kid’ Keary boxed his way to another success in Aberdeen.

​Castlewellan professional boxer Keary produced another masterclass display of boxing in his second professional fight at the Beech Ballroom Aberdeen on a Knyoch Boxing promoted six fight card.

Sell-out show

The extremely well presented dinner show was a sell out with an electric atmosphere from start to finish.

Kearys opponent was another tough South American in 30 year old Joaquin Valdez a Seventeen fight experienced boxer.

Right from the opening bell of the four-rounder Keary stamped his authority with thunderous body and head shots.

Valdez went on the back foot but Donagh’s sharper footwork ensured a 10-9 round.

Keary kept the pressure on in Round 2, looking to put a first KO on his resume but the lesson learned in this shut out win is patience.

Patience pays off, sometimes less is more. Learning to shoot with accuracy and landing those shots in what in boxing terms are the ‘sweet spots’ then can force the stoppage.

All-in-all it was another great performance from Keary who would like to thank all his sponsors who are keeping his dream alive of being a World Champion some day and also to those who travelled to support him in Aberdeen.

Fight number three is in the pipeline with a date to be announced on the next week.