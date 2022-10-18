The Irish Open is Ireland’s largest Brazilian Jiu Jitsu event, attracting competitors from around the world to compete in the Irish capital.

The event, staged over Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 in The National Indoor Arena, saw representatives from the Newtownabbey-based club win nine gold medals, three silver medals and three bronze medals.

Commenting on the success, Robert Cullinan, the club’s head coach said: “That's our biggest medal haul to date in 18 years of attending competitions, against opponents who just keep getting better and more intelligent every year.

The Newtownabbey-based club has issued an invite to any potential new members.

"A massive thank you to all our volunteer coaching staff, to our super parents and members who ultimately bankroll this lifestyle for all our club, and most importantly to our talented members who turn up religiously for training and deliver the results consistently.”

The wider club/team network of all clubs nationwide, known as Team Ryano/BJJ Revolution, took number one position as the top national team across the island, with the Merville athletes’ medal successes contributing to the top spot.

Robert added: “This alliance allows us access to genuinely world class coaching and has given our club members opportunities we could only have dreamt about.

