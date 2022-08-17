Irvine in pole position for ‘newcomer’ championship

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irvine, who is competing for PerformanceTek Racing LTD, currently has 275 points at the summit of the ‘newcomers’ championship table, ahead of the resumption of racing on Sunday, August 21 at the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife.

He is enjoying an 88 point lead over seond placed newcomer Ewan Robertson.

Irvine had to work hard during tricky racing conditions last time out at Knockhill as wind and rain hit the circuit.

Jack Irvine.

With the track running anti-clockwise, the east Antrim competitor was at a disadvantage having never raced it like this before, but he got to grips with it quickly and qualified fifth.

There was plenty of drama in Race One in the tricky conditions and after safety car breaks Irvine managed third overall.

In Race Two, a hard battle ensued with Scotland’s Chad Little and Michael Weddell in the tricky conditions. Irvine had just taken the lead owhen the race was red flagged and he was demoted to second.

Race Three went well, with five drivers batting for the top step. After Neil Hose had a big coming together with Weddell, Irvine got caught up in this, losing time and places, but he battled through to finish third.

The curtain comes down on the season at Knockhill on October 9.

Jack wishes to thank his sponsors and everyone who has supported him this season.