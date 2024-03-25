Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 25-year-old from Newtownabbey tested the Yamaha in the middle of 2023 and after two years with the Austrian KTM machines believed then and there that it was the way to go for the new season, where he will challenge for the Ulster and Irish MX1 titles.

"The priority is to stay at home in 2024 and concentrate on the Ulster and Irish MX1 championships. Possibly when there is no clash of dates we will take in a couple of Scottish championship races” says McCrum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With no Irish motocross championship in 2023 McCrum competed in the Six Counties Enduro Club sprint championship run by ‘off road rider of the year’ Jordan Scott. The series consisted of three rounds at Magilligan, Todds Leap Enduro Park and Tinkerhill with the local man crowned Expert Champion by the end of the season.

Newtownabbey motocross rider Jay McCrum will race the GOMX YZ450F Yamaha in the 2024 Ulster and Irish MX1 championships. Picture: Maurice Montgomery

"I really enjoyed the series. Each round was eight laps of high intensity bike riding. It was more more like a motocross sprint race with a wee bit of enduro, and I loved it”

In the MRA Ulster MX1 championship he finished fourth overall.

Now armed with the new YZ450F Yamaha, pre-season testing has went well for the local rider as he just returned from a week long test in Spain at the end of February with BSB Superbike brothers Glenn and Andrew Irwin along with Stock1000 rider Scott Swann.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We were there for eight days and rode the bikes for six” explained Jay. “I usually begin my seasons training in January so I was a bit late in getting started this year but the track just outside Barcelona was amazing and to ride the new Yamaha for a week in the sun was awesome”.

He went on to explain the difference between the KTM and the Yamaha.

"It feels like a completely different bike. I wouldn’t say it is easier to ride but the short time I have been on it, I just love it.

"It’s not as rigid as the KTM, has a different power delivery and turns better. I can’t wait to race it!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jay made his race debut on the GOMX Yamaha at the opening round of the MRA championship run by the Knock Club at St. Johns Point, Co. Down where he finished fourth overall.

A mechanical issue with the new bike meant he missed out on the podium but he was pleased with his maiden race on the Yamaha.