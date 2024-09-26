Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ballyclare-based Hagan Homes has announced its sponsorship of promising young darts player Craig Murtagh from Larne, supporting him as he competes in one of the most prestigious youth tournaments in the sport.

The sponsorship will help Craig compete in the 2024 JDC World Championships and World Cup, taking place in Gibraltar (November 25 to November 29).

Seventeen-year-old Craig’s journey into darts began four years ago when he became captivated by watching darts on television and in particular after he went with his dad to watch Michael van Gerwen win in the World Grand Prix in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by the Dutch player, Craig decided to try his hand at the sport and received a dartboard for Christmas.

Craig Murtagh and James Hagan (Founder and Chairman Hagan Homes). (Pic: Press Eye).

He joined the Carrickfergus Junior Darts Academy and the Junior Darts Corporation (JDC) based in England. Through the JDC, Craig submitted weekly scores and routines, quickly rising through the ranks to reach the top grade.

This year, Craig not only qualified for the championships, but was also appointed captain of Team A, leading a group of players representing Northern Ireland on the international stage.

He said: “I’m beyond excited to represent Northern Ireland and compete in Gibraltar. Darts has changed my life and I’m grateful for the support from Hagan Homes. This opportunity means the world to me, and I can’t wait to give it my all!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig’s mother, Barbara Hunter, stated: “We’re so proud of Craig and how far he’s come. Darts has been a lifeline for him, allowing so many opportunities and make a new circle of friends.”

Craig’s father, David Murtagh, said: “I’m incredibly proud of Craig and can’t wait to see him captain the team. It’s such a great honour and it’s thoroughly deserved.”

John O’Toole, ADC (Amateur Darts Circuit) regional director of Northern Ireland and JDC accredited coach commented: “My role as ADC regional director is to organise and set up the vault series. Craig plays in these every week at various venues. By competing in these events Craig is up against some of the best players Northern Ireland has to offer. Craig has made it to numerous final stages of these events.

“I also this year organised and ran an U18 Super Series tournament that consisted of five ranking events leading to a grand finals day. I had over 100 youth players from across the country take part. Craig won two of these events which made him No1 in the rankings."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig will join seven players from NI in a competitive tournament featuring 21 nations and nearly 200 participants. The week will include the JDC World Cup, Winmau Junior Open and other events, showcasing the brightest talents in junior darts.

Gregg Fowles, head coach and manager of JDC Northern Ireland, commented: “We believe Craig has the potential to excel on this global platform, and with the backing of Hagan Homes, he can fully focus on his training and performance.”

James Hagan, founder and chair of Hagan Homes, stated: “We believe in investing in our communities and nurturing young athletes like Craig who demonstrate exceptional dedication and talent. We’re proud to support him as he takes on this incredible challenge in Gibraltar and we look forward to following his journey.”