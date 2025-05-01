Join a winning team: ABC Sports Forum affiliation now open!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Team up with the ABC Sports Forum for tailored support, resources, guidance and much more to take your game to the next level.

Working in partnership with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the ABC Sports Forum is a voluntary body that provides a voice for local sport and works to encourage its development across the area.

For £30, affiliated clubs have access to the forum’s club development grants including a National Governing Body Quality Accreditation Grant, a Volunteer Development Grant, Grant Aid for Coaches and Umpires/Referees and a Representative Sporting Clubs Grant. For £20, affiliated individual members can also apply for a Talented Athlete Grant and Leisure Access Card.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy said, “The ABC borough is renowned for its sporting excellence and quality sporting provision. By offering access to bespoke financial assistance grants, learning and development programmes as well as regular industry specific news and updates and much more, the ABC Forum affiliated membership provides a superb range of benefits and great value for money.

Lord Mayor Councillor Sarah Duffy and Chair of ABC Sports Forum, Cathal O’Neill are encouraging local sporting individuals and clubs to become an affiliated member of the ABC Sports Forum.

“I would encourage all local sporting individuals and clubs to sign up and reap the rewards of this excellent initiative.”

All affiliated clubs and individuals will have the opportunity to be elected as a representative of their sport at the Forum’s AGM should they wish, gain subsidised places on the forum’s Coach Education and Club Development Programme, receive regular updates on available grants, programmes, sports awards and events, and Clubs can also have their details added to the ABC online sports directory.

Chair of ABC Sports Forum, Cathal O’Neill added, “We have agreed to keep the affiliation costs low to ensure that all clubs and sporting individuals in the borough can avail of the benefits of being affiliated to the ABC Sports Forum. Affiliated members have so much to gain by having access to information around funding, events, training, awards, governance and much more.”

New members must be affiliated to Sport NI, Sport Ireland or a UK Sport recognised governing body. Existing ABC Sports Forum club and individual members who wish to continue their affiliation must also reaffiliate this year.

For further information and to register for the 2025/26 financial year, visit https://www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/resident/abc-sports-forum/ or for more information on the ABC Sports Forum, contact the Sports Development Assistant Manager [email protected]