This weekend (August 19 and 20) will see the Irish Kart Gran Prix hosted by Ulster Karting Club, and sponsored by Pitstop Motors NI, at the Nutts Corner Circuit.

The Irish Kart Gran Prix is the jewel in the crown for Northern Ireland karting. Saturday's racing features practice and heats with racing beginning at 9am. Top points scorers on Saturday will be crowned King (or Queen) of the Corner. Sunday will see pre-finals and finals for all classes for the GP plates with racing beginning at 10am.

This event, which has been going for over 40 years, is steeped in history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be many competitors both young and old from Northern Ireland, as well as those from mainland UK and the south of Ireland, who will all veering to be crowned the Gran Prix champion of their class and to be awarded with the prestigious IGP race plate.

The Irish Kart Gran Prix comes to Nutts Corner on August 19 and 20. Pic credit: Ulster Karting Club

With competitor numbers at their peak for this event, the air is electric with excitement as racing gets underway, watched by enthusiastic spectators over this two day action packed event.

All classes will be in attendance from the Bambino class, with children from the age of six years old, through to the high speed Superkarts reaching speeds of up to 140 mph.

Alongside the major event, the club will be fundraising for much needed donations for the club's nominated charity, which this year is for St John Ambulance Northern Ireland, who provide an invaluable support to the racing day and without which racing would not be possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saturday night (August 19) will also see the popular table quiz being held in the clubhouse after the day’s racing.

A charity raffle with some great prizes will be held and the draw will be made on Sunday August 20, all to raise the vital donations for the chosen charity.

Everyone is welcome over the course of the two days (August 19 and 20) to watch this spectacular event.