Karting ace Kenzie McNally (aged 11) is NI champ

Kenzie McNally.

The 11-year-old from Scotch Street finished the 2021 karting season on a high note by collecting the NI Championship Title at the NI Karting Awards held in the Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena.

Kenzie is no stranger to the karting championships as he has been competing in the sport from he was just six years old.

In his second year of racing, Kenzie won the Northern Ireland Karting Championship in the Bambino class.

He then progressed to the next level at eight years of age which is the Iame Cadet class and now has made his way to the top of that class also collecting the 2021 NI Championship Title.

Looking ahead to 2022, Kenzie said: “As I have one more year left in the Iame class and I know that championships are difficult to win but I would like to lift both the NI Championship and the Ulster Championship leaving the class on a high before moving into the faster Mini Max class.”

Kenzie said he would like to thank his mum Christine and dad Simon for all the support and help he has had throughout his karting career so far.