Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camp in Carryduff is a roaring success

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 29th Aug 2025, 15:18 BST
Carryduff GAC recently welcomed 250 children to its annual Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camp at the club’s home grounds for a week of fun, friendship and fitness.

This year’s programme at Carryduff has not only grown in numbers and popularity, but the jam-packed itinerary continues to get fuller and fuller, year on year.

Months of planning and preparation paid off, as kids enjoyed five days focused on action-packed games and the development of skills, thanks to over 60 coaches and volunteers.

Chairman Brendan Sloan said: “The 2025 Kellogg’s Cúl Camp at Carryduff has been all about the kids.

"The excitement was tangible, with a real buzz in the air all week long.

"This year we focused on growing the love of Gaelic games. We are committed to bringing our local community together and want the children to feel a real sense of belonging to their club.

" A big thank you goes to all our sponsors who provided healthy snacks and made this possible.

"Finally, I want to extend a huge thank you to our volunteers, coaches, and parents, as without them, weeks like this simply wouldn’t happen.”

