Kirk Cup semi final postponed

Ulster Hockey announced the decision to postpone the Kirk Cup and Ulster Shield semi-finals on Christmas Eve,

In a brief statement on social media Ulster Hockey said: “Due to increasing numbers of Covid cases affecting the participating teams, the difficult decision has been taken in liaison with the competition committee to postpone the Kirk Cup and Ulster Shield matches which were scheduled for the 27th December and 1st January.

“The Semi-finals will be rescheduled for January.”

Cookstown Mens Hockey team will be going into their Kirk Cup semi-final as underdogs with Lisnagarvey seen as, on their day, Ireland’s number one team.