A cold Saturday afternoon saw the First X1 play Ards.

Ards started strongly with a quick shot on goal being denied by a super save made by Gina Woods right on the line.

Banbridge Ladies fired up the match enthusiastically with some lovely play between the forwards and midfield. With a smooth run by Pippa Wilson and her fantastic stick skills, she darted into the Ards’ defensive circle and won Bann their first corner.

However, with a great shot from Joni Cunningham, the Bann side were unlucky with their corner and were unable to find the net.

During the second quarter, Ards won a short corner and broke the deadlock.

The third and fourth quarter showed both teams eager to score with Ards having two short corners in a row but were denied by saves made from Anna Wilson and post player Holly Hanna.

A lovely hit from midfield found Yasmin Marrow who made a great run towards goal but was then fouled by the Ards keeper. In return Bann were given a short corner, which was then overruled.

FT: 1-0.

Banbridge Ladies’ 1sts walked off the pitch proud with their performance throughout.

Finally, a huge thank you to the umpires and all the sponsors.

Team sponsor: McCormick Fleet Solutions.

LADIES’ 2s

In a dominant performance, Banbridge 2nd XI secured a resounding victory over North Down with a final score of 5-1.

Rachel Hewitt emerged as the standout player, netting an impressive hat-trick, while Hannah Russell and Ciara Patton contributed with a goal each to seal the win for Banbridge.

Banbridge's formidable defensive line-up, consisting of Charley Brush, Abbie Blakley, Lauren McGaw, Ashlea Hall, Esther Campbell and Charlotte Waugh, proved to be vital in their team's success.

Special mention to goalkeeper Grace Nugent who pulled off terrific saves. Banbridge's midfield of Jenny Wilson, Claire Waring, Jayne Scott and Rebekah Graham exhibited exceptional skill and control, dominating the midfield battle.

Their tireless efforts and strategic play were instrumental in dictating the tempo of the game and setting up scoring opportunities for their teammates.

April McFarlane and Zara McCormick worked tirelessly.

Team sponsor: Emtek.

LADIES’ 4s

The Banbridge Ladies’ 4s concluded their league campaign in style by securing a commendable 0-0 draw against league leaders Portadown at the Academy.

This marked a remarkable turnaround for the Ladies’ 4s this season, as they managed to string together a series of wins to stave off relegation.

The match was fiercely contested, with both teams having numerous opportunities to take the lead.

GOALKEEPERS

However, it turned out to be a day where both goalkeepers stole the show.

Megan Rainey, a former Bann keeper now with Portadown, and Danielle Black for Banbridge, both delivered exceptional performances to keep clean sheets.

The draw provides a much-needed confidence boost to the Ladies’ 4s as they prepare to face Harlequins in the semi-final of the Minor Plate.