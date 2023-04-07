Harry Hassin (13), progressed to next week’s event at the National Stadium after winning the Co Antrim Championship Boy 2 38.5kg category.
The St Killian's College student defeated Caleb Largey from Clonard Boxing Club at the semi final stage and Jamie Jamison from Saints ABC in the final in Corpus Christi in Whiterock Campus, Belfast.
Commenting ahead of Harry’s involvement in the National Championships, Aislinn Hassin said: “Harry feels it’s a great opportunity that he gets to fight in Ireland in the National Stadium.
"He gets to fight at the highest level in Ireland, now that he’s the best at his weight in the North. Harry’s dad has had boxing gloves on him since he could walk and he’s been in the boxing gym from four years old. I always tell Harry go and enjoy yourself and it’s his time to shine before his fights. Harry is very dedicated to his boxing.”
Harry fights out of Gleann ABC in Belfast and is trained by Dee Walsh and Barry Rooney.
Aislinn added: “Harry looks up to local professionals like world title winner Padraig McCrory, who is also coached by Dee Walsh. Harry’s favourite boxers are Tyson Fury, Gervonta Davis and Canelo Álvarez.”
Congratulating the east Antrim fighter on social media on March 30, a spokesperson for Gleann ABC added: “Well done To Harry Hassin tonight winning the County Antrim’s with great performances in the semis and final.”