Larne Grammar School sailing success

Luke Simpson and Zoe Whitford travelled to Baltimore from March 23 to 24 to compete in the Munster ILCA Championships. Zoe was only able to sail the first race under the guidance of her physio and Luke sailed well in tough conditions.

The Irish Sailing Youth National Championships took place in Cork from April 4 to 7 – Zoe Whitford, Freddie and George Doig attended. ILCA 6 and Optimists started sailing on Thursday with the ILCA 4 due to start on Friday. Unfortunately Storm Kathleen had other ideas and only Zoe and George got racing in on the Thursday before the event was cancelled.

Zoe finished 11th overall and placed 3rd girl in the ILCA 6 in very windy conditions for her first event back.

Larne Grammar School Sailors George Doig and Zoe Whitford.

George was competing in the Optimist. This event is invitational only (based on rankings) as it is used as a selection event for Irish Squads. George finished 7th overall, achieving some of his best ever results.

This has resulted in him being selected for the Irish European Team which will compete at the European Optimist Championships in Carrara, Italy this summer. This is the first time a Northern Irish sailor has been selected for this team in years.

Jenna Reid attended a training camp in Dublin as part of the Irish 49FX Training Squad.

