Larne Gymnastics Academy thanks parents who supported fundraiser following annual display

By Helena McManus
Published 1st Jul 2024, 14:16 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 16:04 BST
Larne Gymnastics Academy has thanked those who helped raise hundreds of pounds towards new equipment.

The small community sports club, which has 60 members ranging from 5-13 years old, held its annual display at Linn Road Community Centre on Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21

Members showcased their skills in tumbling and jumping and performed routines on all the gym equipment, beams, bars, vault and floor.

Club coaches Naomi Ross and Teresa Evans expressed their gratitude at the amazingly successful fundraiser. “Whilst chatting with parents a few weeks ago, a parent suggested we hold a fund raiser to help raise monies for much needed equipment,” said head coach, Naomi.

"Not sure how it would be received, I asked for coins on our display evening and parents blew us away and donated a staggering £525.

"I am thrilled and the new equipment will be here for the start of our new gym season September.”

Larne Gymnastics Academy will be running a summer camp in August and look forward to welcoming boys and girls to join them.

Details will be launching soon on the Academy’s Facebook page.

