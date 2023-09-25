Sailors from Larne Grammar School tasted success at the RYANI Youth Championships 2023 earlier this month.

The event, which took place at Ballyholme Yacht Club over September 9 and September 10, saw 13 pupils from the Lower Cairncastle Road school compete across six different classes.

A spokesperson for the school said: “On the shore, conditions looked fantastic with pleasant temperatures and sun shining throughout. However, the calm conditions proved to be very challenging for the sailors who had to work extremely hard to get their boats moving in the water.

"Despite the calm conditions, our sailors competed admirably and were placed in strong positions after day one.

Thirteen sailors represented Larne Grammar School across the weekend in a total of six different classes. (Pic: Larne Grammar School).

“In the Laser Radial Class Zoe Whitford was in seventh, Charlie Patterson 16th and Joshua Kane 18th.

"In the Laser 4.7 Class Freddie Doig was first, Luke Simpson second and Andrew Brownlees 13th.

"In the Regatta Fleet Ben Simpson was second, James Bonugli fourth, Joel Parkes 12th and Matthew Tweed 15th.

"Alita Taylor was 22nd in the Topper Full Rig category, Ben Brownlees was fourth in the Topper 4.2 class and George Doig was first in the Optimist class.

"The team returned to Ballyholme on Sunday, excited by the prospect of another day’s sailing and motivated to improve upon or strengthen their positions from day one.

"Unfortunately, due to the lack of any significant wind, the decision was taken to call-off the events for the day with the standings from day one being declared as final placings. As a result, Larne Grammar finished fourth in the overall standings for the Sailing Schools’ Cup.