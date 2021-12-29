Larne to host new road races in 2022

Kilwaughter Minerals Limited has teamed up with Larne Athletic Club to launch the inaugural Kilwaughter Minerals Larne 10 Miler and Kilwaughter Minerals 5K race for runners of all abilities, from elite club athletes to racing beginners, park run enthusiasts and fun runners.

The events on March 19 follow the successful Antrim Coast Half Marathon in Larne in 2021, registering close to 4,000 participants and a global audience of 100,000.

Larne Athletic Club chairman, William Thompson, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to launch the inaugural Larne 10 Miler and Larne 5K races and have Kilwaughter Minerals on board as principal sponsor.

Caroline Rowley (Head of Business Development at Kilwaughter Minerals) with Larne Athletic Chairman William Thompson and club members at the offical launch of the new races.

“We are confident that by combining our long-standing reputation for hosting world-class athletics events with Kilwaughter’s commitment to giving back to the community, we can establish these chip-timed races as the most highly-anticipated events in the local running calendar.”

Caroline Rowley, head of business development at Kilwaughter Minerals, said: “We’re thrilled to team up with Larne Athletic Club as lead sponsor for the Larne 10 Miler and Larne 5K races. Each race is a great opportunity for residents and those further afield to engage in physical exercise and enjoy some social interaction, and will help further cement Larne’s status as a leading location for road racing.

“We’re very excited to be involved with an event that will add real colour to our community and cannot wait to see the runners line up at the start line in March.”

Starting at 10am on March 19, runners in the Larne 10 Miler will take off from the promenade, travel out to Ballygally Head, before finishing at Larne Leisure Centre.

Participants in the 5K will start at the Town Park at 10.05am, journey to the Black Arch on the Coast Road, before finishing at the leisure centre.

Registrations are open at www.larneathleticclub.com