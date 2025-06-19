Late night Airport runs and course PBs for Newry City Runners

Air Ambulance Belfast Airport 5K.

Newry City Runners notes By Una Campbell​

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Air Ambulance Belfast Airport 5K

When a lot of us were contemplating calling it a night on Wednesday, Niall Crowley and James McEvoy were lining up as part of a group of almost 500 for take-off at Belfast City Airport, but the only rubber burning was not that of the wheels of a Boeing jet, but that of the best racing shoes, as they took on the 11pm Air Ambulance Belfast Airport 5K.

With the runway lit, it was a magical backdrop, limbs were limbered with warm-ups done, the bodies revved up for take-off. Both Niall and James were in flying form, with Niall, for whom the race was a last-minute decision, finishing in 22:16 and James in 26:52

Co Down 5K

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a warm and humid Friday evening all roads led to Downpatrick as the extremely popular Co Down 5K took place. The race which always draws a high calibre of runners, consists of 4 different races, according to the competitors’ pace. Race 1 - 30 mins+, Race 2 – 22-30 mins, Race 3 (Elite 5K) – Sub 18 and Race 4 – 18-22 mins.

Patricia Browns excellence continues, taking part in Race 2, she crossed the finish line in a time of 23:04, sixth lady overall and first in age category.

James McCaffrey took part in Race 3, with superb results as he finished in 20:07.

In the Elite 5K we had Lorcan Farrell and Cillian Ward, both in top form, they had a brilliant race. Lorcan finished in 17:51 and Cillian in 18:35.

Boyne 5K

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruairi Donnelly meanwhile travelled further a field for his 5K on Friday evening, as he was down in County Louth for the Boyne 5K. Ruairi finished in 17:41.

Mo Chara 5K Gin Run

On Saturday morning (World Gin Day), Monaghan was the destination for Tomas Magill as he headed to Carickmacross for the Mo Chara 5K Gin Run which was the first ever Irish & European Gin Run. Tomas finished fourth overall in a time of 17:13.

Parkruns

On a morning more like winter as the rain pelted down 132 runners took part in Newry Greenway Parkrun and NCR were there. Joanne McCluskey 24:25, Damian McCann 25:30 (course PB) and it was a last-minute decision for Patricia Brown 27:21.

At Lurgan Parkrun, with 171 taking part on Sunday Niall Rankin finished in 20:44.

Willies 5K x 5 Series

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second in the series of Willies 5 x 5K takes place on June 26. at WIN Industrial Estate along the Canal Tow Path. Entry fee £3 with all proceeds going to The Southern Area Hospice.

There will also be prizes for the first three runners in both male and female categories across the finish line and for the most improved in the male and female categories.

Club Training

Club Training continues each week St Colman’s Running Track Tuesday 7pm

Thursday evening club meeting point is outside The Quays in Newry, 7pm and it is a run for all levels; all are very welcome.