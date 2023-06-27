A Limavady swimmer has been named as part of the Para Swimming Team to represent Ireland at the Para Swimming World Championships this summer.

The team is made up of four Paralympians and one new Irish para swimmer, Derbhaile Brady from Limavady.

Manchester will play host to the eleventh edition of the Para Swimming World Championships from July 31 to August 6.

Ellen Keane spearheads the team as the seasoned Paralympian with four Paralympic Games under her belt and one more on the horizon.

Swimmer Dearbhaile Brady in attendance during a Paralympics Ireland Swimming Team announcement at the Sport Ireland Institute in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Speaking about the World Championships, Keane said: “I’m so excited. The pool that we’re going to be competing in is really fast, it’s a really great pool to race in. It’s a new team that we’re bringing away with some new faces and it’s great to see such a young team. I’m excited to see them compete and support them.”

It will also be an exciting week for Limavady’s Derbhaile Brady as she will be making her major championship debut for Ireland.

Paralympic silver medalist Nicole Turner adds to the experience of the team, hoping to qualify for her third Paralympic games this year. Turner, from Laois, has picked up two silver medals on the Para Swimming World Series in both Melbourne and Minneapolis this year.

Limerick native Róisín Ní Riain has had a great start to 2023 fitting her training and competition schedule around sitting the leaving cert this summer. After breaking two world records at the Irish Winter Championships in 2022 she set another world record at the Para Swimming World Series in Berlin this May.

In attendance during a Paralympics Ireland Swimming Team announcement at the Sport Ireland Institute in Dublin are swimmers, from left, Barry McClements, Nicole Turner, Ellen Keane, Dearbhaile Brady and Roisin Ní Riain. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Tokyo Paralympian Barry McClements will hope to continue his consistent form from earlier this year at the Para Swimming World Series in Minneapolis. The Down man collected two silver medals in the 100m backstroke and the 100m fly.

Speaking on the announcement, Para Swimming Performance Director, Dave Malone said: “We’re looking forward to competing against the world's best athletes over 7 days of competition in Manchester.

"Following the success of the team at last year's world championships, we expect an even greater challenge this year and our team have been focusing on performing at a key milestone event towards the Paris Paralympic Games.

