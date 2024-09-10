Lisburn fencing star Sean secures £500 bursary

17-year-old fencer and Lisburn local Sean Chen is the latest athlete to be awarded £500 as part of the annual Mary Peters Trust and Hughes Insurance bursary programme, designed to support young athletes in reaching their full potential.

Sean's journey has been marked by dedication and outstanding achievements. He is a two-time NI Junior Foil Winner in the U16 section and achieved a top 16 finish at the British Youth Championships (U16). More recently, he achieved a 6th place finish in the Public Schools Fencing Championships (U16).

Fencing - a combat sport rooted in history - revolves around three weapons including the Foil, the Épée, and the Sabre. Sean specialises in Foil, a discipline that demands not only physical agility but also strategic acumen. According to Sean, the unique blend of physical and mental challenges is what makes the sport so compelling.

Reflecting on the journey so far, Sean said: "The support and recognition from the Mary Peters Trust and Hughes Insurance is significant. I come from rural China, where my family never had the chance or opportunity to get involved in sport, so I feel extremely fortunate. Fencing has taught me so much about mental fortitude and the importance of staying focused – the satisfaction of developing and executing a successful strategy is unparalleled.”

Lady Mary Peters, Emma Haughian, Senior Marketing Manager at Hughes Insurance and Sean Chen

Sean's short-term goals, which include refining his techniques and improving his competition results all aimed at his long-term aim of qualifying for international events, have shifted since injuring his Achilles tendon in August.

With a year of full training and competitions out of reach, Sean’s number one priority is now recovery. Though fencing has always demanded mental toughness, this challenge has only strengthened Sean’s determination to come back stronger. As he explains, “Sport can be cruel, and setbacks like this injury are part of the journey, but it’s all about the comeback. My passion for fencing is what keeps me going. With the help of my coach, Johnny Davis, who has been a key support in my recovery, traveling to my home to conduct 1-1 upper body training sessions and keep me physically ready, and the unwavering support of my family, I’m determined to get back to competing at my best. I hope I can encourage and inspire other young athletes to pursue their dreams in the face of setbacks.”

Lady Mary Peters, a strong supporter of Sean’s efforts, said: "This is the reality of sport, especially at a high level of competition and training. Injuries happen, and while we often hear about the successes, it’s important to acknowledge the hard work and commitment behind the scenes. Fencing is an incredibly demanding sport, both physically and mentally, and Sean’s determination to overcome this setback shows the kind of resilience that makes a true athlete. Sean has done and continues to do Northern Ireland proud as he focuses on his long-term goals of competing internationally and I hope this bursary helps alleviate some of the costs associated with training and coming back from an injury, allowing Sean to continue excelling in his sport."

Hughes Insurance has committed £20,000 over four years to the bursary programme as part of its Action for Impact initiative – designed to deliver on its Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) agenda in 2024 and beyond.

Sean Chen

Emma Haughian, Senior Marketing Manager at Hughes Insurance said: "This is the fourth year of our bursary programme and we’re really proud to work in partnership with the Trust and experience firsthand its impact in supporting a diverse range of athletes and the local community. The opportunity to support talented individuals like Sean and see him compete on the world stage is what the bursary is all about and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for him.”

Remaining bursary recipients will be announced throughout 2024. To keep up to date with the selection, follow Hughes Insurance on social media, @hughesinsuranceni. For more information on Hughes Insurance visit hughesinsurance.co.uk and for more on the Mary Peters Trust, visit marypeterstrust.org