Winter training for the players and coaching staff at Saint Patrick’s GAC in Lisburn has been made possible thanks to a cash injection through Energia Group’s Helping Hands charitable initiative.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the only Gaelic club situated in the Lisburn area, the club has over 250 members spread across both male and female teams who currently train – and play – from Under-10s right through to Senior level.

For the club’s youngest players, the £300 investment is welcome news as it will allow their coaches to continue hiring a nearby 3G pitch so that training sessions can continue during the colder months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The successful funding application is thanks to Energia Group employee Tom Martin who nominated Naomh Padraig GAC.

Pictured with three Saint Patrick’s Lisburn Gaelic Club youth team players is club representative Seainin Loughlin and Energia Group employee Tom Martin. Pic credit: Brendan Gallagher

Tom has children who play at the club, and he said he was extremely grateful for the financial support.

“A huge thank you to Energia Group and the Helping Hands scheme,” he said.

“All of my three children, along with most of their classmates, train and play at St Patrick’s GAC every Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is a fantastic community facility and keeps the kids active and engaged and this funding will all allow them to train longer into the year and stay fit and healthy in the run up to Christmas.”

Naomh Padraig GAC treasurer, Conor Quinn, added: “We are delighted to receive support from Energia Group and their Helping Hands scheme.