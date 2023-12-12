Lisburn Gaelic Club is on target for sporting donation
and live on Freeview channel 276
As the only Gaelic club situated in the Lisburn area, the club has over 250 members spread across both male and female teams who currently train – and play – from Under-10s right through to Senior level.
For the club’s youngest players, the £300 investment is welcome news as it will allow their coaches to continue hiring a nearby 3G pitch so that training sessions can continue during the colder months.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The successful funding application is thanks to Energia Group employee Tom Martin who nominated Naomh Padraig GAC.
Tom has children who play at the club, and he said he was extremely grateful for the financial support.
“A huge thank you to Energia Group and the Helping Hands scheme,” he said.
“All of my three children, along with most of their classmates, train and play at St Patrick’s GAC every Saturday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"It is a fantastic community facility and keeps the kids active and engaged and this funding will all allow them to train longer into the year and stay fit and healthy in the run up to Christmas.”
Naomh Padraig GAC treasurer, Conor Quinn, added: “We are delighted to receive support from Energia Group and their Helping Hands scheme.
"This donation will extend the playing and training season for our youngest players by providing a safe and dry training environment.”