Lisburn gymnast Jonathan McCartney goes for gold at the Special Olympics World Games

Lisburn gymnast Jonathan McCartney has returned from the Special Olympics World Games with an impressive medal haul.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 15:19 BST

The local gymnast, who was representing Ireland in the Games, which were held recently in Berlin, brought home four gold medals, winning gold in the all around competition, floor, parallel bars, and vault.

But that wasn’t the end of the success story. Jonathan also won silver in pommel, and rings, as well as a bronze in the high bar.

Jonathan, 19, who lives in Ballinderry, was one of four artistic gymnasts who formed the team competing in this year’s games.

Jonathan with his parents and coach at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. Pic credit: Sue McCartney
Jonathan with his parents and coach at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. Pic credit: Sue McCartney

The teenager, who has a learning disability, has been training in gymnastics since he was a child and has been supported by his family all the way.

His mum Sue said taking part in the Games was a fantastic experience for Jonathan and the whole family is thrilled with his success.

"I think he was quite nervous and excited at the same time,” she explained. “He was absolutely thrilled and quite overwhelmed.

"We were so delighted for him. Life for a person with disabilities can often be about what they can't do, so this was about what he excelled at.

Jonathan showing off his medal haul. Pic credit: Sue McCartney
Jonathan showing off his medal haul. Pic credit: Sue McCartney

“I think they all had an amazing time at the Games but it was tiring.”

Jonathan hasn’t decided what his next competition will be but could be looking at taking part in the British Championships next.

Lisburn Councillor Pat Catney has offered his congratulations to Jonathan following his success.

Jonathan with his Coach Anthony Monaghan. Pic credit: Sue McCartney
Jonathan with his Coach Anthony Monaghan. Pic credit: Sue McCartney

“As someone with a close family connection to Jonny we couldn’t be more proud of what he has achieved at the Special Olympics and throughout his career competing as a gymnast and in other sporting events,” he said.

“I know that everyone in Lisburn will join me in congratulating Jonny on his recent success. This is an area that has seen its fair share of sporting triumphs over the years and Jonny’s ranks right up there with the best of them.

“Jonny’s achievements show that no matter what challenges life throws your way you can still go on and become a champion. His story is an inspirational one that we can all learn something from.”

