Lisburn gymnast Jonathan McCartney goes for gold at the Special Olympics World Games

The local gymnast, who was representing Ireland in the Games, which were held recently in Berlin, brought home four gold medals, winning gold in the all around competition, floor, parallel bars, and vault.
But that wasn’t the end of the success story. Jonathan also won silver in pommel, and rings, as well as a bronze in the high bar.
Jonathan, 19, who lives in Ballinderry, was one of four artistic gymnasts who formed the team competing in this year’s games.
The teenager, who has a learning disability, has been training in gymnastics since he was a child and has been supported by his family all the way.
His mum Sue said taking part in the Games was a fantastic experience for Jonathan and the whole family is thrilled with his success.
"I think he was quite nervous and excited at the same time,” she explained. “He was absolutely thrilled and quite overwhelmed.
"We were so delighted for him. Life for a person with disabilities can often be about what they can't do, so this was about what he excelled at.
“I think they all had an amazing time at the Games but it was tiring.”
Jonathan hasn’t decided what his next competition will be but could be looking at taking part in the British Championships next.
Lisburn Councillor Pat Catney has offered his congratulations to Jonathan following his success.
“As someone with a close family connection to Jonny we couldn’t be more proud of what he has achieved at the Special Olympics and throughout his career competing as a gymnast and in other sporting events,” he said.
“I know that everyone in Lisburn will join me in congratulating Jonny on his recent success. This is an area that has seen its fair share of sporting triumphs over the years and Jonny’s ranks right up there with the best of them.
“Jonny’s achievements show that no matter what challenges life throws your way you can still go on and become a champion. His story is an inspirational one that we can all learn something from.”