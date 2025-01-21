Lisburn gymnastics coach revels in national recognition

Aimee Glover

A gymnastics coach from Lisburn has garnered national acclaim for her tireless efforts in ensuring gymnastics is a sport open for all.

Aimee Glover, of City of Salto National Gymnastics, has been nominated for the Inclusion Champion prize at the British Gymnastics Awards 2025, in large part due to her selfless work in making sure everyone has equal access to everything gymnastics has to offer.

And gymnastics coach Glover made no secret of just how much it means to earn national recognition.

"It is a privilege to be nominated for this award - gymnastics is a huge part of my life and I feel every child should be given the opportunity to try the sport,” she said.

"Gymnastics means the world to me and it makes me so happy to be recognised, let alone as a finalist for this award."

The British Gymnastics Awards have seen a record-breaking number of nominations this year, focusing on those who have demonstrated a commitment to delivering an uplifting gymnastics experience for all and living the inclusive, aspirational and supportive values of the sport.

British Gymnastics want to shine a spotlight on exceptional people and organisations that help keep gymnastics enjoyable, safe and open to everyone, making a positive contribution to individuals, local communities and wider society.

Sarah Powell, British Gymnastics CEO, said: "This year, we are thrilled to announce a record-breaking number of nominations for the British Gymnastics Awards, a testament to the extraordinary individuals and organisations that make our sport so special.

“These nominations highlight the incredible dedication and passion that ensure gymnastics remains enjoyable, safe, and accessible to everyone, creating lasting positive impacts for individuals, local communities and wider society.

“A standout theme this year has been the celebration of those who go above and beyond to deliver uplifting gymnastics experiences, exemplifying our core values: inclusive, supportive and aspirational.

“To all the finalists, congratulations on this remarkable achievement. Your hard work and commitment inspire us all, and you should be immensely proud of your contributions to our sport."

The 2025 British Gymnastics Awards recognise exceptional people and organisations that help keep gymnastics enjoyable, safe, and open to everyone, making a positive contribution to individuals, local communities, and wider society. Visit British Gymnastics Awards for more information