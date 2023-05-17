Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government extends £2 bus fare cap
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters

Lisburn Softball secures support of local businesses ahead of the new season

Lisburn Softball Club has secured multiple business partnerships in a boost to the club ahead of the new Softball Ulster season.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 17th May 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 11:51 BST

The partnerships include prominent sponsorship deals with Lisburn Music Centre in Railway Street, Glasshouse Coffee & Deli in Lisburn Square, and the Bow Street Mall.

These will see each of these respected Lisburn brands placed on the club’s new official match day jerseys.

The club’s founding team, Lisburn Hawks, will feature Lisburn Music Centre on front of its sharp black and gold jersey, while Bow Street Mall will feature on the rear.

Most Popular
Lisburn Softball media officer Alastair Luke with Lisburn Music Centre student Elijah Luke and director James Parks.Lisburn Softball media officer Alastair Luke with Lisburn Music Centre student Elijah Luke and director James Parks.
Lisburn Softball media officer Alastair Luke with Lisburn Music Centre student Elijah Luke and director James Parks.

Entering its first full season, the Lisburn Eagles will have Glasshouse Coffee & Deli emblazoned on the front of its bright teal jersey.

In addition, the club has secured deals with local businesses including the well-established Premier Windows, start-up creative agency ATTNx, city centre coffee house Crema, NI Stars stage school, AJ Print and Embroidery, Candy Cane Lane and Prentice Sports Therapy.

The club’s media officer, Alastair Luke commented: “When our club was founded in the summer of 2021, it became clear that to be successful we needed to secure the support of our local businesses.

"From a standing start we have been able to secure not just the financial backing of these sponsors, but the goodwill of the business community in Lisburn.

Lisburn Hawks captain Claire Loughran-Moore with Bow Street Mall centre manager, Karen Marshall.Lisburn Hawks captain Claire Loughran-Moore with Bow Street Mall centre manager, Karen Marshall.
Lisburn Hawks captain Claire Loughran-Moore with Bow Street Mall centre manager, Karen Marshall.

“We continue to be amazed by the level of excitement for the city’s newest sport among our communities.

"These partnerships will set the club on solid footing off the field, which will in turn support our goals on the field.

"We’d like to thank all our supporters as we embark on a journey to bring softball success to Lisburn.”

Read More
Telly’s loveliest show The Repair Shop is looking for contributors in Northern I...
Glasshouse Coffee and Deli owner Martin Hutchinson with Lisburn Eagles softballers Paul Conlon and Michelle Sharkey.Glasshouse Coffee and Deli owner Martin Hutchinson with Lisburn Eagles softballers Paul Conlon and Michelle Sharkey.
Glasshouse Coffee and Deli owner Martin Hutchinson with Lisburn Eagles softballers Paul Conlon and Michelle Sharkey.

Lisburn Softball Club’s two teams play ‘slow-pitch softball’ – a traditionally American sport similar to baseball played in mixed-gender teams. They play in the Softball Ulster League which features a total of 12 teams. The club’s training and matchdays are held in Wallace Park.

For fixture information and details on how to support or join the club contact the club’s media officer Alastair Luke on [email protected], visit www.lisburnsoftball.com or follow Lisburn Softball on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lisburnsoftball