For three decades, Master Stewart has not only taught Taekwondo but has also shaped lives, instilled discipline, and built a strong community centred around respect, perseverance, and personal growth.

This incredible milestone was honoured with a special celebration and dinner, held at the Clayton Hotel, bringing together students, families, instructors, and supporters from across the years.

Master Peter Stewart delivered a moving speech during the evening, expressing his gratitude to everyone who had been part of the journey.

He thanked his students, past and present, their families, fellow instructors, and supporters who have stood by the club through its highs and lows.

With humility and heartfelt emotion, he reflected on the early days of the club, the challenges faced, the triumphs celebrated, and most importantly, the lifelong friendships formed along the way.

The event also featured speeches from two special guests. The first was local MLA Robbie Butler, who brought a civic perspective to the occasion.

The event also featured a speech from another special guest. Grandmaster Glen Culbert, an 8th Dan and a respected figure in the martial arts community and a long-time supporter of Lisburn Taekwondo Club. Grandmaster Culbert praised Master Stewart’s unwavering dedication, integrity, and the standard of excellence he has maintained for 30 years.

The 30th anniversary celebration was not just a look back at past achievements but a powerful reminder of the values that Lisburn Taekwondo Club represents.

