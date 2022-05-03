Lisnagarvey complete the treble with historic 25th Irish Senior Cup crown

It was right the way in the balance until the closing minutes as Andy Williamson’s goal was all that stood between the sides with five minutes to go.

But two counter strikes from Harry Morris and Ben Nelson put them in dreamland, winning this title for a 25th time, adding to the EY Hockey League and EY Champions Trophy crowns already won this term.

Williamson had a dramatic day, scoring the first, being sin-binned while the second went in and then returning to assist the third when his effort bounced off the post.

Lisnagarvey celebrate their domestic treble. Pic Adrian Boehm.JPG

“It feels great to get the third trophy this year. It’s something our guys have chased for a few years now, it’s fantastic,” he said afterwards, tormenting Monkstown for a second week running having scored late on in their Champions Trophy semi-final.

“We know it will be tough against those guys, one of the toughest out there. I just so happened to get the two goals. It has been a long season for me, only coming back in January after ankle surgery so great to be back and playing strong opposition.”

Indeed, it could expand to five titles as they still have Ulster’s Kirk Cup and a European campaign to come in June.

Monkstown were the sides out of the blocks quicker with Andrew Fogarty to the fore. His reverse was the first shot on target while Lee Cole’s drag-flick was guided around the post by James Milliken.

Lisnagarvey with the Irish Senior Cup. Pictures: Adrian Boehm

Garvey came more into it in the second quarter with Daniel Nelson and James Lorimer pulling off shots from a very tight game.

It opened up more after the break with Troy Chambers exceptional down the Lisnagarvey right and they started a run of corners, one of which Williamson planted into the corner.

Monkstown, meanwhile, had strong shouts of their own. They argued one corner was denied by a body on the line by Johnny Bell but umpire Warren McCully - standing in his last fixture - and Alison Keogh - the first female to officiate the men’s final - agreed it went off a stick.

When Williamson departed for the sin-bin, it seemed time for Monkstown to really turn the screw but it was their opponents who broke out in devastating fashion. Ben and Matthew Nelson combined with quick-fire passes and while the brilliant Lee Cole dove back to nick the ball away in the shooting phase, it squirmed invitingly to Morris waiting on the right post to tip in.

Lisnagarvey's Ben Nelson celebrates his side's domestic treble in style. Pic Adrian Boehm.JPG

It left Garvey four minutes to play out but, with Town applying a full press, a lengthy James Lorimer overhead was brilliantly tipped around the last defender by Williamson. His shot bumped off the bottom of the post but Ben Nelson followed up to touch in.

There was still time for Davy Carson to rifle one into the net but it was a consolation as Garvey had their victory and a third trophy in this remarkable season.

Monkstown: D Fitzgerald, D Nolan, D Carson, A Fogarty, J Duncan, J Henry, D Cole, S Cole, G Cole, K Kenning, L Cole

Subs: N Dee, G Sarratt, K Lynch, S Hohn, M Gibbons, T Kohlmann, R Clarke

Lisnagarvey: J Milliken, J Lorimer, J Lynch, J Bell, M McNellis, J Corry, A Williamson, D Nelson, A Edgar, M Nelson, T Chambers