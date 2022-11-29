Local darts player and Northern Ireland International Raymond Williamson is getting ready to compete in the World Darts Federation Championships, which will be held in Holland in December.

Raymond Williamson has qualified for the prestigious competition and has received sponsorship from the Lisnagarvey Darts league, and Benmore Darts club.

Raymond was presented with the sponsorship money to help him compete in the championships from former Darts International Alan Carlisle, who is also the Chairman of the Lisnagarvey Darts League Chairman.

Last year's winner Neil Duff hails from Northern Ireland and on present form Raymond with his brilliant form continually shining brightly will be one of the favourites to lift the title.

Chairman of Lisnagarvey Darts League Alan Carlisle presents the sponsorship cheque to Raymond Williamson

Encouraging Raymond, Alan Carlisle said: “Sincere best wishes from all in Northern Ireland to this wonderful exponent of our sport.”

The 2022 WDF World Masters, WDF World Open and WDF World Championship Qualifiers are being hosted at the Bonte Wever in Assen between Thursday December 8 and Monday December 12.

With two tournaments offering prize money of over €40.000 and twelve places up for grabs at the 2023 WDF World Championships it’s sure to be a fabulous five days of darting drama.

The World Darts Federation also announced that Winmau will once again be the main sponsors of the World Masters/

WDF President Bill Hatter was understandably pleased: “Winmau have been sponsors of the World Masters since 1975. It was important for the WDF and Winmau to keep that relationship in place, and we look forward to enjoying a fantastic tournament.”